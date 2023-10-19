HI Now Daily
LIVE: Governor, Maui’s mayor hold news conference on wildfire recovery efforts

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:25 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor, Maui’s mayor, other government officials and nonprofit leaders are holding a news conference Wednesday to discuss wildfire recovery efforts.

In addition to the governor and Maui Mayor Richard Bissen, other speakers include:

  • DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka;
  • DHS Deputy Director Joseph Campos
  • FEMA Regional Administrator Robert J. Fenton Jr.
  • American Red Cross President and CEO Gail McGovern

The availability comes as more Lahaina residents are being allowed into burn zones to survey their decimated properties and as the EPA applies a soil stabilizer to prevent toxic ash and other particulate from getting into the air and nearshore waters.

Authorities are also making plans for the next step in the recovery — working with federal crews to remove all debris from fire-ravaged properties and transporting it to a landfill.

This story will be updated.

