Army combat exercise to temporary close Dillingham Airfield

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Army combat exercise will be shutting down Dillingham Airfield starting next week Thursday.

Tropic Lightning Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division will participate in the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center drill, which includes blank ammunition and simulated explosions.

The drill runs from November 1st through 10th.

In addition to Dillingham, training will also run at the Pohakuloa Training Area and multiple military bases on Oahu.

The public can expect increased military vehicles on the road and aircraft overhead.

Training will include use of blank ammunition and explosive simulators during daytime and nighttime hours in the following training areas:

Hawaii Island: the Pohakuloa Training Area

Oahu: Bellows Air Force Station, Dillingham Army Airfield, Kahuku Training Area, Kawailoa Mountain Ranges, Helemanu Plantation and Schofield Barracks East and South Ranges.

The Dillingham Airfield will be closed to civilian aviation operations on the following dates: October 26th, 2023, and October 30th - November 3rd, 2023

Dillingham Airfield will be open for civilian operations on the following dates from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 27-29th

