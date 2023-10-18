HI Now Daily
Troopers: 7-year-old killed in crash, mother accused of driving impaired

FILE - Chasity Bliss was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.
FILE - Chasity Bliss was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.(KTTC)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:37 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PIKETON, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) – A 7-year-old girl was killed in a crash Tuesday, while troopers believe her mother was driving impaired.

Officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said 43-year-old Chasity Bliss was driving with her two young daughters in the backseat when she veered off the road, went over a driveway, hitting a utility pole and tree.

According to troopers, her vehicle landed in a field.

Bliss’ 7-year-old daughter was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and died, troopers said.

Her other daughter, who is 5 years old, was not injured.

Troopers say Bliss was impaired at the time of the crash and was arrested. She was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

