HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Want to help coordinate relief efforts for Maui?

The Salvation Army needs volunteers for it’s two call centers on Oahu.

The Kroc Center in Ewa Beach has openings this Thursday and Friday.

And the Kauluwela Mission Corps in Liliha needs help next Monday.

Sign up to volunteer here.

