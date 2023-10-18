HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Protesters demanding Israel-Palestine ceasefire occupy federal building near US Capitol

The group gathered there Wednesday after a rally on the National Mall demanding an immediate...
The group gathered there Wednesday after a rally on the National Mall demanding an immediate ceasefire in Israel.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:43 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - A large group of Jewish protesters occupied the Cannon House Office Building across from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

They gathered there Wednesday after a rally on the National Mall demanding an immediate ceasefire in Israel.

The group of Jewish-American protesters chanted, “Not in our name!” following Israel’s recent response in Gaza.

The group gathered there Wednesday after a rally on the National Mall demanding an immediate ceasefire in Israel. (CNN)

They want Congress to demand the Israel Defense Forces stop its strikes in Gaza and allow humanitarian aid into the Palestinian controlled area.

The rally was organized by the same groups that shut down all 11 entrances to the White House on Monday as thousands of Jewish supporters gathered there.

Monday’s protests resulted in 30 arrests.

Police were seen leading protesters away from Wednesday’s sit-in with their hands bound in zip ties.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Female Arson Suspect Wanted
Public help sought in locating woman accused of brazen arson in Kalihi
Hawaii Island police have opened an attempted murder investigation after a 53-year-old man was...
Police: Man airlifted to Oahu after being shot in the face on Hawaii Island
Little swimming pig saved by good Samaritans
Good Samaritans help save pig struggling to stay afloat in waters off Kaneohe Bay
Rickey Rivera letter which led to an appeal of the Homelands waitlist settlement.
One complaint gums up distribution of historic Hawaiian Homelands waitlist settlement
One of the first big winter swells of the season is keeping lifeguards busy — and prompting a...
Lifeguards rescue 15 people from North Shore waters as big swell rolls in

Latest News

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan failed again Wednesday on a crucial second ballot to become House...
GOP’s Jim Jordan fails again to win vote to become House speaker
It was an emotional reunion in South Carolina.
After 70 years, two Korean War veterans reunite — and reminisce
FILE - A Netflix sign is photographed outside its office building in Los Angeles, Wednesday,...
Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown reels in subscribers as it raises prices for its premium plan
While the inmate waited for his hearing, a fight took place in another courtroom on the same...
Search continues for inmate who escaped from Houston courthouse amid brawl in courtroom
Venezuelan migrants board a plane heading back to their home country from Harlingen, Texas, on...
US resumes deportation flights to Venezuela with more than 100 migrants on board