Lifeguards rescue more than a dozen people from North Shore waters as big swell rolls in

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the first big winter swells of the season is keeping lifeguards busy — and prompting a message of caution from first responders.

Ocean Safety said it rescued 15 people on Oahu’s North Shore on Tuesday.

Among them: A 54-year-old woman who was pulled from waters off Shark’s Cove.

EMS say she was having trouble breathing after swallowing water and had abrasions to her body. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Ocean Safety says surf at the time was around 10 to 15 feet.

Meanwhile, more than 800 preventive actions were taken to keep people onshore safe.

SUBMIT YOUR SURF PHOTOS:

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.