HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Lifeguards rescue more than a dozen people from North Shore waters as big swell rolls in

One of the first big winter swells of the season is keeping lifeguards busy — and prompting a message of caution from first responders.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:12 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the first big winter swells of the season is keeping lifeguards busy — and prompting a message of caution from first responders.

Ocean Safety said it rescued 15 people on Oahu’s North Shore on Tuesday.

Among them: A 54-year-old woman who was pulled from waters off Shark’s Cove.

EMS say she was having trouble breathing after swallowing water and had abrasions to her body. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Ocean Safety says surf at the time was around 10 to 15 feet.

Meanwhile, more than 800 preventive actions were taken to keep people onshore safe.

SUBMIT YOUR SURF PHOTOS:

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 hospitalized following dangerous weekend of crashes on Oahu roads
Kauai’s Hanalei Bay remains closed to swimming and other ocean activities until further notice...
Surfer listed in stable condition following apparent shark bite off Kauai
A frightening encounter with a gunman over the weekend in Kalihi has tow companies speaking out...
Tow companies sound alarm about safety after driver is held at gunpoint
Woman, 30, arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing 2 women
Woman, 30, arrested following double stabbing in Ewa Beach
Former Hawaii resident awarded $4.2 million in Tripler malpractice case
Hawaii patient treated for malaria following travel

Latest News

Lassner talks to do list, bullies and TMT.
Lassner talks to do list and controversies during tenure as UH president
Best Buy confirms it will no longer sell DVDs in its stores after the holidays.
Best Buy announces it will soon no longer sell DVDs
If you've ever wondered what it's like to run through city streets or dodge obstacles like...
Parkour for kids? The new exercise program taking the schoolyard by storm
The head of training for the state Public Safety Department admits in court, she lied to get...
DPS top trainer admits she lied to get promoted, attempted cover-up lies