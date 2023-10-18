HFD battling wildfire near Ka Makana Alii shopping center in Kapolei

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Fire Department is responding to a wildfire in Kapolei Tuesday evening.

Fire officials say flames sparked just before 7:30 p.m. near Corregidor Street and Badoeng Strait Street — right across from the Ka Makana Alii shopping Center.

HFD says no structures are threatened, and about four acres have burned.

