HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

HFD battling wildfire near Ka Makana Alii shopping center in Kapolei

HFD battling wildfire near Ka Makana Alii shopping center in Kapolei
HFD battling wildfire near Ka Makana Alii shopping center in Kapolei(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:11 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Fire Department is responding to a wildfire in Kapolei Tuesday evening.

Fire officials say flames sparked just before 7:30 p.m. near Corregidor Street and Badoeng Strait Street — right across from the Ka Makana Alii shopping Center.

HFD says no structures are threatened, and about four acres have burned.

This is an ongoing story.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Female Arson Suspect Wanted
Public help sought in locating woman accused of brazen arson in Kalihi
Kauai’s Hanalei Bay remains closed to swimming and other ocean activities until further notice...
Surfer listed in stable condition following apparent shark bite off Kauai
6 hospitalized following dangerous weekend of crashes on Oahu roads
A frightening encounter with a gunman over the weekend in Kalihi has tow companies speaking out...
Tow companies sound alarm about safety after driver is held at gunpoint
Woman, 30, arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing 2 women
Woman, 30, arrested following double stabbing in Ewa Beach

Latest News

Roland Nyle Turner enjoys overcoming physical obstacles, and he’s really good at it.
Parkour for kids? The new exercise program set to take the schoolyard by storm
Lassner talks to do list, bullies and TMT.
Preparing for retirement, UH president reflects on what he accomplished — and what’s left to do
Salvation Army needs call center volunteers to help with Maui relief efforts
Salvation Army needs volunteers to help with Maui relief efforts
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
$53M contract awarded to company for hazardous debris removal in Maui