Hayrides, petting zoos and lots of gourd are all in store at Aloun Farms’ annual pumpkin fest

Oh my gourd! It's not too late to get a pumpkin at Kapolei's Aloun Farms. Casey Lund takes us there.
By Casey Lund
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:41 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 21st Annual Pumpkin Festival is underway at Aloun Farms!

This year, organizers are extending the event throughout the last weekend in October to accommodate more families.

The farm has an abundant supply of pumpkins and the festival includes a lot more than just pumpkin picking.

”We’ll have all-day, family-fun activities including our free signature hayride, farmers market and local entertainment, along with various craft and food vendors, keiki rides by E.K. Fernandez, petting zoo and horse rides,” said Lisi Heimuli, Special Events Coordinator for Aloun Farms.

The festival runs on the following weekends from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Saturday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22
  • Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29

Tickets are just $5 and kids under 2 years old get in free.

For more information, click here.

