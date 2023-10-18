Groundbreaking ceremony held for affordable senior rental project in Aiea

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Developers, state and city leaders broke ground Tuesday on a new affordable senior rental community in Aiea.

It took place at the former site of the Aiea Sugar mill.

The $62 million project will feature 140-units.

It’s the latest initiative in the Aiea Town Center master plan.

“Inch by inch this work is only possible through the pooling of minds, through our builders, through our nonprofit community, and our local community, telling us what they want,” said Brooke Wilson, the governor’s deputy chief of staff.

The project is on track to be completed in 2025.

Aiea groundbreaking (HNN)

