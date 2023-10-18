HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Huge swell peaking today, light winds persist with spotty showers

First Alert Forecast: Huge swell peaks today, light winds persist with spotty showers
First Alert Forecast: Huge swell peaks today, light winds persist with spotty showers(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:14 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will allow the development of nighttime land breezes and afternoon sea breezes through Wednesday. This weather pattern favors clouds and spotty showers forming over leeward and interior sections each afternoon, followed by clearing skies overnight. The arrival of a weak front over the western end of the island chain is expected to usher light to moderate trade winds from Thursday into Friday. The front will bring increasing trade showers on Kauai Thursday, and possibly on Oahu Thursday night. By this weekend, light background winds will likely result in a return of the land and sea breeze weather pattern.

The first winter swell will peak this morning with warning level wave heights. A slow decline will start tonight. Surf along south facing shores will hold above the October average through the week as overlapping south-southwest swells move through. A fresh long-period, south-southwest swell is expected to gradually fill in through the day Wednesday, then peak Thursday through Friday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Female Arson Suspect Wanted
Public help sought in locating woman accused of brazen arson in Kalihi
Hawaii Island police have opened an attempted murder investigation after a 53-year-old man was...
Police: Man airlifted to Oahu after being shot in the face on Hawaii Island
Little swimming pig saved by good Samaritans
Good Samaritans help save pig struggling to stay afloat in waters off Kaneohe Bay
Have your car look its best at Clean Max Auto Detailing
Sneaky Swine strolls into Hau’ula Longs in search of sweet treats
Sneaky swine strolls into drug store in search of Halloween treats

Latest News

Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
FIRST ALERT: Massive NW swell builds tonight into Wednesday AM
A high surf warning is posted for the north and west shores of most of the islands as a huge...
High surf warning posted for first huge swell of the winter surf season
First Alert Forecast: Light winds expected to persist through Wednesday, XL surf rising today
First Alert Forecast: Light winds expected to persist through Wednesday, XL swell rising today
First Alert Forecast: Light winds expected to persist through Wednesday, XL surf building today
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, October 17, 2023