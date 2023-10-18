First Alert Forecast: Huge swell peaking today, light winds persist with spotty showers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will allow the development of nighttime land breezes and afternoon sea breezes through Wednesday. This weather pattern favors clouds and spotty showers forming over leeward and interior sections each afternoon, followed by clearing skies overnight. The arrival of a weak front over the western end of the island chain is expected to usher light to moderate trade winds from Thursday into Friday. The front will bring increasing trade showers on Kauai Thursday, and possibly on Oahu Thursday night. By this weekend, light background winds will likely result in a return of the land and sea breeze weather pattern.

The first winter swell will peak this morning with warning level wave heights. A slow decline will start tonight. Surf along south facing shores will hold above the October average through the week as overlapping south-southwest swells move through. A fresh long-period, south-southwest swell is expected to gradually fill in through the day Wednesday, then peak Thursday through Friday.

