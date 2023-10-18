Colorado visitor dies after getting into trouble in waters off Kona

KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 53-year-old Colorado visitor has died after getting into trouble in waters off Kona, Hawaii Island police said on Wednesday.

Officials have identified the victim as Jeffrey Jewers, of Aurora, Colorado.

On Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a distressed swimmer around 5:30 p.m. in the 75-6000 block of Alii Drive.

Police said Jewers was walking along a rocky area of the shoreline when a large wave struck him and knocked him onto the rocks before pulling him into the ocean.

Witnesses said Jewers attempted to climb out of the ocean when he was struck by a second large wave, pulling him away from the shoreline.

Rescue crews found Jewers lifeless in the water about half a mile offshore.

He was taken to the Kona Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

This comes as a high surf advisory remains in effect for west facing shores of Hawaii Island through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Forecasters said waves from the first winter swell of the season could reach up to 8 feet.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact Officer Mara Gaertner of Kona Patrol at (808) 326-4646, ext. 253, or e-mail Mara.Gaertner@Hawaiicounty.gov.

An investigation into the possible drowning is ongoing.

