HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

$53M contract awarded to company for hazardous debris removal in Maui

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina(DVIDS)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:34 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An environmental company has been selected by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to help with hazardous debris removal in parts of Maui impacted by the wildfires.

“Dawson Solutions” will help with debris removal in the burn zones within Lahaina, Kula, and Kihei.

The contract for this project is nearly $53 Million.

The cleanup process includes two phases.

The first, underway now, is the removal of hazardous materials by the EPA.

The next phase involves the removal of other fire-related debris by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

One specific area of debris removal that Maui County needs the public’s help with is identifying thousands of abandoned, burned-out vehicles.

Learn more about that here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kauai’s Hanalei Bay remains closed to swimming and other ocean activities until further notice...
Surfer listed in stable condition following apparent shark bite off Kauai
6 hospitalized following dangerous weekend of crashes on Oahu roads
Female Arson Suspect Wanted
Public help sought in locating woman accused of brazen arson in Kalihi
A frightening encounter with a gunman over the weekend in Kalihi has tow companies speaking out...
Tow companies sound alarm about safety after driver is held at gunpoint
Woman, 30, arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing 2 women
Woman, 30, arrested following double stabbing in Ewa Beach

Latest News

Lassner talks to do list, bullies and TMT.
Preparing for retirement, UH president reflects on what he accomplished — and what’s left to do
Salvation Army needs call center volunteers to help with Maui relief efforts
Salvation Army needs volunteers to help with Maui relief efforts
Maui’s mayor opens up about August 8th, getting emotional about trying to send help that night
Maui’s mayor seeks to defend — and explain — his actions on the day of the Lahaina wildfire
Rickey Rivera letter which led to an appeal of the Homelands waitlist settlement.
One complaint gums up distribution of historic Hawaiian Homelands waitlist settlement