$53M contract awarded to company for hazardous debris removal in Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An environmental company has been selected by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to help with hazardous debris removal in parts of Maui impacted by the wildfires.

“Dawson Solutions” will help with debris removal in the burn zones within Lahaina, Kula, and Kihei.

The contract for this project is nearly $53 Million.

The cleanup process includes two phases.

The first, underway now, is the removal of hazardous materials by the EPA.

The next phase involves the removal of other fire-related debris by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

One specific area of debris removal that Maui County needs the public’s help with is identifying thousands of abandoned, burned-out vehicles.

Learn more about that here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.