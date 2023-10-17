United Airlines has plan to reduce bottleneck during boarding process

HI Now Daily
(United Airlines, Inc.)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:57 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(CNN) – United Airlines is introducing a new boarding process to help eliminate the logjam that happens when people step into the aisle to allow passengers with window seats to sit down.

In economy class, people with window seats will board first, followed by those in the middle.

Passengers with aisle seats will board last.

The airline says the system is similar to the one it had until 2017 but with more nuances.

The new process allows pre-boarding, award tier and higher-seat class customers to go first.

Basic economy passengers will board last.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

