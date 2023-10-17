TRAFFIC ALERT: H-3 Freeway Kaneohe off-ramp closed nightly for repair work

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nightly closures of the H-3 Freeway is slated for the next two weeks, the state Department of Transportation said on Monday.

Crew will close the Kaneohe off-ramp from the H-1 westbound (Exit 1D) for joint replacements and concrete repair work.

Road closures are scheduled during the weeks of Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Electronic message boards are posted notifying motorists of closure information.

DOT is advising motorists to plan their commute ahead of time just incase.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.