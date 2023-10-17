TRAFFIC ALERT: H-3 Freeway Kaneohe off-ramp closed nightly for repair work

HI Now Daily
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:26 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nightly closures of the H-3 Freeway is slated for the next two weeks, the state Department of Transportation said on Monday.

Crew will close the Kaneohe off-ramp from the H-1 westbound (Exit 1D) for joint replacements and concrete repair work.

Road closures are scheduled during the weeks of Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Electronic message boards are posted notifying motorists of closure information.

DOT is advising motorists to plan their commute ahead of time just incase.

