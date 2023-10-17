HI Now Daily
Sneaky swine strolls into drug store in search of Halloween treats

By Caelan Hughes
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:04 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A pig — yes, a pig! — showed up at a Longs in Hau’ula to do some shopping. Looks like he got into the Halloween candy early!

After wandering the aisles for a minute or two, he made his way to the Halloween candy and grabbed a bag of Almond Joys.

You can see him trying to get through the plastic. But that’s where the video ends.

We’re told by a witness that one of the employees of the Longs ended up herding the pig out of the store.

The witness explained another customer was trying to talk to it because she thought it was cute, but everyone else in the store seemed scared of the pig.

