Removal of thousands of incinerated, abandoned cars on Maui begins with request from the public

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County officials believe about 4,000 cars were incinerated during the devastating Aug. 8 wildfires.

With 1,000 of them abandoned in public right-of-way areas that the county says they need help documenting.

“In terms of the current status of our car I really have no idea,” Lahaina Resident Noah Tomkinson said.

The last time Tomkinson saw his car, he abandoned it on Front street as flames tore through Lahaina.

“Grab our bags. Got out of our car and jumped over the sea wall into the ocean to escape the fire.”

Others like Dr. John Janikowski from Lanai, who left his car in a parking lot, don’t even know if his car survived.

“The last time we saw the car was about a week before the fire,” Janikowski said.

“We’re assuming it was totally demolished either by the flames or heat generated by the flames.”

Now, Maui County will begin removing those left-behind vehicles.

“The vast majority of them are still in the area,” Maui County Chief of Communications and Public Affairs Mahina Martin said.

“The time is now.”

County officials will begin with about 1,000 cars currently blocking the public right-of-way areas in West Maui like those sitting in the middle of the street.

But before crews start pulling vehicles out, they need input from survivors.

“We want to give car owners or rental car companies time for themselves how they want to remove their vehicle,” Martin said.

They can do that by submitting a form online with the vehicle’s last known location, make, and model.

The deadline to fill out the form is October 27th.

In certain cases, the county says it will work directly with insurance companies to identify cars and assist with getting damage assessments.

And the county has an urgent message for any owners of electric vehicles after being advised by the EPA of potential Hazards.

“It’s very important that EV electric vehicle owners don’t try to go near their car, touch their car, go near their vehicles,” Martin said.

While some are eager to see if they can retrieve personal items, many acknowledge others have lost more than their car.

“We’re very patient about finding exactly what’s going on with our vehicle that is nothing compared to what people are going through and what they are still going through”

