Public help sought in locating woman wanted in connection with brazen arson

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu CrimeStoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating a female suspect wanted in connection with a brazen arson in Kalihi.

The incident happened last Friday about 1 a.m. at Ham Produce and Seafood on Bannister Street.

Surveillance camera footage shows the woman igniting a large piece of paper before using it to set fire to contents inside of a box.

She then appears to wave at the camera before walking away from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.