Investigation underway after man is shot in the face on Hawaii Island

OCEAN VIEW (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have opened an attempted murder investigation after a 53-year-old man was shot in the face on Sunday in Ocean View.

The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. near Aloha Boulevard and Paradise Parkway in the Hawaii Ocean View Estates subdivision.

Authorities said when officers arrived on scene they found the victim with “severe facial injuries” lying on the ground near a gold Toyota van. Police say due to the injuries, they were unable to ask the victim how he was injured.

Officials said the victim was taken to Kona Community Hospital where it was determined that the victim sustained a gunshot wound to his face.

He was later airlifted to Queen Medical Center on Oahu for further treatment. At last check, he was listed in stable condition.

Investigators are asking residents in the vicinity of Aloha Boulevard and Paradise Parkway in the Hawaii Ocean View Estates subdivision to review their home security camera footage and report anything suspicious.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or who may have witnessed it is encouraged to contact Detective Donovan Kohara by calling (808) 960-3118 or emailing donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov.

The public can also contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

