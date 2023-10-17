Hispanic community growing in Hawaii; From diversity to economic impact

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hispanics make up about 11% of Hawaii’s population, about 160,000 residents. It is the fastest-growing ethnic group, according to the 2022 U.S. Census American Community Survey.

UHERO researchers at UH Manoa estimate that by 2040, Hispanics will make up about 15% of the local population.

“So, over the past decade, 1000s of Latin American migrants have arrived in Hawaii, many to work in the service industry ... There is also a large share of Hispanics in the military. So, about one in five active service members are Hispanics. We also see them in more professional areas, such as lawyers, managers, professional services, there’s even growth in small business ownership.” said Ruben Juarez, UHERO Professor and Treasurer of the Hawaii Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

One of the challenges, advocates say, is the lack of resources to meet the needs of the growing population.

“We have over 100 Mexican families, or about 500 Mexicans, that were impacted by the fires, but they actually don’t appear in the statistics the Department of Health reveals,” Juarez said.

“That’s really from this lack of, you know, advocacy for Hispanics-specific issues and lack of awareness of the state, and it’s a big problem that the population is facing right now.”

The Hawaii Hispanic Chamber of Commerce says about 700 Hispanic-owned businesses generate about 5,600 jobs in the market and contribute about $500 million to $1 billion to the economy.

This month, dozens of Hispanic-owned businesses participated in the first Latino business expo.

The 31st Annual Hispanic Heritage Festival showcased the community’s diversity and took place this past weekend.

“So these festivals are for our people, but it’s also for others to come and learn about us. You know, ask us some questions, let us give us let us give you our Moʻolelo or our story of where we come from,” said Blaine Dutro, community member.

Tito Puente Jr. is a Latin jazz and mambo artist who performed this Sunday. During his performance, he remembered his late father, Tito Puente, with the song “El rey del timbal.”

“This music is timeless. I encourage everybody to come on out and enjoy some great, great music, and you’re gonna see a fantastic show. Learn about Afro-Cuban music, learn about Tito Puente, Celia Cruz, find your All Stars,” said Tito Puente Jr.

For many Hispanic residents living in the state, the aloha spirit and Hawaiian values remind them of home.

“I think there’s the strong sense of family and communities, both in the local community, as well as in the Hispanic community, blend really well,” Juarez said.

“Both Hispanics and Hawaiian traditions are evident or blended, from, you know, food to music, to stories just to share.”

The Hawaii Hispanic Chamber of Commerce organizes weekly and monthly events to connect with the community and is looking forward to hosting more events to support Hispanic small businesses.

