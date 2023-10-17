High surf warning posted for first huge swell of the winter surf season

A high surf warning has been issued for the north and west facing shores of most of the smaller islands as the first huge swell of the season arrives.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the warning will be in effect from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and the north shores of Maui.

Waves are forecast to build rapidly to 25 to 35 feet Tuesday for north shores, with waves rising to 18 to 24 feet for west shores.

The swell is expected to peak Tuesday night into Wednesday. The swell direction will become more northerly as the waves lower.

Most of the swell energy will be blocked from reaching the island of Hawaii, but waves may be high enough for a high surf advisory for west shores Tuesday and Wednesday.

Beachgoers should remain well away from the shoreline due to strong breaking waves and strong currents. The waves may also get high enough to cause road closures.

A small craft advisory will also be in effect for coastal and channel waters around the smaller islands due to the high seas caused by the swell.

