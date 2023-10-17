Hawaii Island man accused of sexually assaulting disabled elderly family member

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Puna man accused of a sex assault appeared before a judge Monday for his initial court appearance.

Prosecutors say 60-year-old Troy Young allegedly sexually assaulted an 88-year-old woman with a mental disability at a Puna home on Oct. 12.

Police said the victim was a member of his family.

He was charged with first-degree sex assault and first-degree attempted sex assault.

At last check, Young remained in custody with bail set at $10,000.

If convicted of the felony charges, he could face a 20-year-prison term for each offense.

