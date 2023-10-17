HI Now Daily
Good Samaritans help save pig struggling to stay afloat in waters off Kaneohe Bay

Little swimming pig saved by good Samaritans
Little swimming pig saved by good Samaritans(IG: Kailuastorm)
By Megan Ramones
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:59 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You never know what you might find in the water at the Kaneohe Sandbar — but can you imagine finding a swimming pig?

That’s what happened to the Mellor family who spotted a little feral pig struggling to stay afloat Monday afternoon while boating.

They were returning from Mokolii, better known as Chinaman’s Hat.

Videos show the little pig paddling near the boat as one of the family members made attempts to save her.

Using spare rope, they lassoed and reeled the pig in, which took about 45 minutes.

Once onboard, the Mellors said the little pig collapsed from exhaustion and slept the rest of the way back to shore.

After docking, they woke the pig back up and set her free.

