First Alert Forecast: Light winds expected to persist through Wednesday, XL swell rising today

First Alert Forecast: Light winds expected to persist through Wednesday, XL surf rising today
First Alert Forecast: Light winds expected to persist through Wednesday, XL surf rising today(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:17 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The relatively weak trade winds in the vicinity of the islands will allow the development of alternating nighttime land breezes and afternoon sea breezes into Wednesday. This weather pattern favors the development of clouds and spotty showers over leeward and interior sections each afternoon, followed by clearing skies overnight. A weak front pushing into the western end of the island chain mid-week is expected to usher in a brief period of light to moderate trade winds from Thursday into Friday. The front may increase low cloud cover and showers over portions of Kauai. Some of these clouds and showers may also reach Oahu, and possibly Molokai and Lanai. However, the front will likely dissipate before it reaches Maui and the Big Island. By this weekend, weakening background winds will likely result in a return of the land and sea breeze weather pattern.

This first XL swell of the season is expected to produce warning level surf along north and west facing shores Tuesday into Wednesday. In addition to the northwest swell, a series of south-southwest swells will keep surf along south facing shores well above the October average through much of the work week.

