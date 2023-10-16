Warning signs posted along Hanalei Bay after surfer suffers shark bite

HANALEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai’s Hanalei Bay remains closed to swimming and other ocean activities until further notice following an apparent shark bite that happened on Sunday, Ocean Safety said.

The incident occurred at approximately 4 p.m.

According to a preliminary report, a male resident was surfing in waters off Hanalei Bay at a spot commonly known as “the bowl” when he was allegedly bit by a large shark.

The type and size of the shark is unknown, officials said.

The man sustained non-life threatening injuries to his leg and was transported in stable condition to Wilcox Medical Center.

Lifeguards posted warning signs along Hanalei Bay and are roving the shoreline and waters to warn surfers and beachgoers to stay out of the water.

Officials say lifeguards will reassess the water Monday afternoon to determine if it is safe for swimming.

