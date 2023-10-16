HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Tow companies raise concern over safety after driver is held at gunpoint in Kalihi

Gun pulled on tow truck driver trying to remove unauthorized vehicle in Kalihi
Gun pulled on tow truck driver trying to remove unauthorized vehicle in Kalihi(KGMB KHNL)
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:20 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A frightening encounter with a gunman over the weekend in Kalihi has tow companies speaking out about the dangers their drivers face.

Tow truck drivers told Hawaii News Now that violence against them is nothing new but they feel it to be escalating.

Just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Honolulu police were called to a parking lot near the intersection of King Street and Morris Lane.

According to law enforcement sources, a tow truck driver was in the process removing an unauthorized vehicle from a parking space when he was approached by a man, he says, threatened him with a handgun.

We’re told the 39-year-old driver works for Honolulu Towing company.

Other tow companies say the threat of violence is not isolated to just one business.

“I always worry about my drivers safety,” said a dispatcher with VIP Towing at Sand Island. “I have to call the police all the time. Out there and here [at the office].”

Retired Honolulu Deputy Police Chief John McCarthy says violence against tow truck drivers has been an issue for decades.

“Tow wagon drivers get threatened fairly often,” said McCarthy. “It’s an emotional thing for the people losing their car being towed away for whatever reason.”

Meanwhile, there have been efforts made online to raise awareness.

Mark Talaeai, owner of popular Instagram account “Mean Hawaii,” says he’s posted for several years about the hazards that come with being a tow truck driver.

“To me it’s personal because I have a few friends in the industry and they have to deal with this,” said Talaeai. “They have to go home to their families.”

”You don’t have to pull guns on them and stuff like that.”

Tow truck drivers told HNN they acknowledge no one likes their cars to be towed if they didn’t call for it, but they say, they’re just doing their job and ask the community for their understanding.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman, 30, arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing 2 women
Woman, 30, arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing 2 women
Downtown businesses expect a loss in revenue following cancellation of major Halloween event
Downtown businesses expect loss in revenue following cancellation of major Halloween event
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
A North Shore homeowner faces a $937,000 fine for what the state calls illegal erosion control...
On Oahu’s North Shore, big fines are proposed for illegal erosion control measures
DOH, DOE to discuss Kula ash sampling results
Experts: Preliminary results of Kula ash sampling indicate high levels of toxins

Latest News

The governor said the state plans to put about $100 million aside to help thousands of impacted...
Applications for temporary assistance program to open for wildfire-impacted households
DOH, DOE to discuss Kula ash sampling results
Experts: Preliminary results of Kula ash sampling indicate high levels of toxins
Kauai’s Hanalei Bay remains closed to swimming and other ocean activities until further notice...
Warning signs posted along Hanalei Bay after surfer suffers shark bite
Hawaii International Film Festival
Hawaii International Film Festival is back with many feature films made in Hawaii
Attorney Abelina Shaw was the first female Filipino American law school graduate from UH Manoa....
FilCom Center honors leaders who uplift the Filipino community in Hawaii