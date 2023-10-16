Tow companies raise concern over safety after driver is held at gunpoint in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A frightening encounter with a gunman over the weekend in Kalihi has tow companies speaking out about the dangers their drivers face.

Tow truck drivers told Hawaii News Now that violence against them is nothing new but they feel it to be escalating.

Just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Honolulu police were called to a parking lot near the intersection of King Street and Morris Lane.

According to law enforcement sources, a tow truck driver was in the process removing an unauthorized vehicle from a parking space when he was approached by a man, he says, threatened him with a handgun.

We’re told the 39-year-old driver works for Honolulu Towing company.

Other tow companies say the threat of violence is not isolated to just one business.

“I always worry about my drivers safety,” said a dispatcher with VIP Towing at Sand Island. “I have to call the police all the time. Out there and here [at the office].”

Retired Honolulu Deputy Police Chief John McCarthy says violence against tow truck drivers has been an issue for decades.

“Tow wagon drivers get threatened fairly often,” said McCarthy. “It’s an emotional thing for the people losing their car being towed away for whatever reason.”

Meanwhile, there have been efforts made online to raise awareness.

Mark Talaeai, owner of popular Instagram account “Mean Hawaii,” says he’s posted for several years about the hazards that come with being a tow truck driver.

“To me it’s personal because I have a few friends in the industry and they have to deal with this,” said Talaeai. “They have to go home to their families.”

”You don’t have to pull guns on them and stuff like that.”

Tow truck drivers told HNN they acknowledge no one likes their cars to be towed if they didn’t call for it, but they say, they’re just doing their job and ask the community for their understanding.

