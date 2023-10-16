HI Now Daily
Maui Relief TANF program applications to open this week for wildfire-impacted households

The governor said the state plans to put about $100 million aside to help thousands of impacted...
The governor said the state plans to put about $100 million aside to help thousands of impacted families through their Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program (TANF).(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:04 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Households impacted by the Maui fires will be able to apply for financial help from the state this week.

Gov. Josh Green said the state was able to secure $100 million for the Maui Relief Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) program, which will provide up to four months of support for families directly affected by the Maui fires.

The state says the program is designed to provide survivors with financial support for housing, transportation, utilities and other specific needs like clothing and school supplies.

To be eligible, a family must have experienced property loss or damage, or reduction of earnings or employment as a direct result of the emergency, have at least one dependent child in the family, and meet income eligibility guidelines.

Survivors are strongly encouraged to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance prior to applying for support through the Maui Relief TANF Program.

DHS wants to ensure families maximize available disaster relief efforts.

Officials said this program is separate from the ongoing state TANF cash assistance benefit.

Applications will be accepted starting on Friday.

Families can apply by calling the Maui Relief TANF program at (808)243-4316 or emailing NRST@meoinc.org.

For more information or to apply online, click here.

