HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

K-9 gets new helmet, safety goggles to protect her eyes while searching through brush

K-9 Valk with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office modeled her new helmet and safety goggles.
K-9 Valk with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office modeled her new helmet and safety goggles.(Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office)
By FOX 12 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:14 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – An Oregon K-9 has a brand new look and some extra protection thanks to a generous donation.

K-9 Valk with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office modeled her new helmet and safety goggles in photos posted to Facebook. The equipment was bought with the help of a donation from Sandee Horton-Keet and Bobby Keet of Eagle Creek.

The Keets got to meet Valk and her handler when they donated the gear.

The sheriff’s office says the gear will help protect Valk while she’s searching through dense bushes and overgrown areas. It will also help protect her from weapons.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman, 30, arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing 2 women
Woman, 30, arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing 2 women
Downtown businesses expect a loss in revenue following cancellation of major Halloween event
Downtown businesses expect loss in revenue following cancellation of major Halloween event
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
A North Shore homeowner faces a $937,000 fine for what the state calls illegal erosion control...
On Oahu’s North Shore, big fines are proposed for illegal erosion control measures
DOH, DOE to discuss Kula ash sampling results
Experts: Preliminary results of Kula ash sampling indicate high levels of toxins

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed building following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza...
Humanitarian aid is stuck at Gaza-Egypt border as Israeli siege strains hospitals, water supply
Tensions are rising on Israel's northern border with Lebanon. (Source: CNN/Hezbollah)
Fears of a second front in the Israel-Hamas war
Gun pulled on tow truck driver trying to remove unauthorized vehicle in Kalihi
Tow companies raise concern over safety after driver is held at gunpoint in Kalihi
FILE - In this June 17, 2018, file photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people...
Settlement over Trump family separations at the border seeks to limit future separations for 8 years