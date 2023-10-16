‘HNN Two-Minute Drill’: OIA wraps up it’s regular season as the playoff picture becomes clear

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was another exciting weekend of Hawaii high school football as the OIA regular season wrapped up.

Here’s a look at some of what went down this weekend.

Saint Louis vs. Kamehameha

In their second meeting in as many weeks, it would be a much more competitive outing for the Warriors.

Knotted at 7 a piece after the first frame, Kamehameha was down to their fourth string emergency QB, but took a 21-14 lead into halftime.

The Crusaders would come marching in in the second half, making it 35-21 in the third quarter.

STL got a cushion field goal in the fourth to win it, 37-21.

Pearl City vs. Kalani

Kalani made the trip out to Pearl City for a matchup against the Chargers.

The Falcons would score first, but then Pearl City Quarterback Trey Dacoscos went on a tear of 3 straight touchdowns.

Kalani stormed back late in the 4th with two back-to-back TDs to take the lead.

However, a late 9-yard touchdown by the Chargers’ Lennon Elder would seal the game.

Chargers finish the regular season undefeated, 26-21.

Maui vs. Baldwin

From Central Oahu to Central Maui, Maui high hosted Baldwin at War Memorial Stadium.

It would be bad news for the Bears in the first half, they’re held out of the endzone while Maui high put 22 points on them.

Baldwin does find the endzone in the third quarter.

However the game was stopped at 10:00 p.m. due to the lights turning off, Spectrum Xcast said that lights were timed to turn off at the top of the hour, but the game was going long.

The game was stopped with the Sabers leading it 38-15 with 9:25 left in the fourth quarter, but play resumed and the abers added more points for a final score of 52-15.

Kamehameha Maui vs. Lahainaluna

Back to the Valley Isle, Lahainaluna taking on Kamehameha Maui.

The Warriors and the Lunas looked to keep their perfect record.

However, Lahaina’s Kaulana Tihada had other plans, three rushing Touchdowns with 215 yards.

Lahainaluna hands KS Maui their first lost of the season, 19-13.

Here’s a look at some of the other scores from the weekend.

