HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘HNN Two-Minute Drill’: OIA wraps up it’s regular season as the playoff picture becomes clear

Hawaii High School Football
Hawaii High School Football(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen and Cienna Pilotin
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 5:14 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was another exciting weekend of Hawaii high school football as the OIA regular season wrapped up.

Here’s a look at some of what went down this weekend.

Saint Louis vs. Kamehameha

In their second meeting in as many weeks, it would be a much more competitive outing for the Warriors.

Knotted at 7 a piece after the first frame, Kamehameha was down to their fourth string emergency QB, but took a 21-14 lead into halftime.

The Crusaders would come marching in in the second half, making it 35-21 in the third quarter.

STL got a cushion field goal in the fourth to win it, 37-21.

Pearl City vs. Kalani

Kalani made the trip out to Pearl City for a matchup against the Chargers.

The Falcons would score first, but then Pearl City Quarterback Trey Dacoscos went on a tear of 3 straight touchdowns.

Kalani stormed back late in the 4th with two back-to-back TDs to take the lead.

However, a late 9-yard touchdown by the Chargers’ Lennon Elder would seal the game.

Chargers finish the regular season undefeated, 26-21.

Maui vs. Baldwin

From Central Oahu to Central Maui, Maui high hosted Baldwin at War Memorial Stadium.

It would be bad news for the Bears in the first half, they’re held out of the endzone while Maui high put 22 points on them.

Baldwin does find the endzone in the third quarter.

However the game was stopped at 10:00 p.m. due to the lights turning off, Spectrum Xcast said that lights were timed to turn off at the top of the hour, but the game was going long.

The game was stopped with the Sabers leading it 38-15 with 9:25 left in the fourth quarter, but play resumed and the abers added more points for a final score of 52-15.

Kamehameha Maui vs. Lahainaluna

Back to the Valley Isle, Lahainaluna taking on Kamehameha Maui.

The Warriors and the Lunas looked to keep their perfect record.

However, Lahaina’s Kaulana Tihada had other plans, three rushing Touchdowns with 215 yards.

Lahainaluna hands KS Maui their first lost of the season, 19-13.

Here’s a look at some of the other scores from the weekend.

Friday

Week 10 Friday
Week 10 Friday(Hawaii News Now)

Saturday

Week 10 Saturday
Week 10 Saturday(Hawaii News Now)

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Shore homeowner faces a $937,000 fine for what the state calls illegal erosion control...
On Oahu’s North Shore, big fines are proposed for illegal erosion control measures
Woman, 30, arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing 2 women
Woman, 30, arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing 2 women
Police arrest Hawaii Island man after allegedly shooting woman with an arrow
Police arrest Hawaii Island man after allegedly shooting woman with an arrow
Recordings of 911 calls made during the August 8th fires show how desperate residents were,...
‘What are we supposed to do?’: 911 audio from Lahaina fire reveal residents’ terror, confusion
Downtown businesses expect a loss in revenue following cancellation of major Halloween event
Downtown businesses expect loss in revenue following cancellation of major Halloween event

Latest News

Hawaii Football
Hawaii football’s comeback falls short, falling to San Diego State, 41-34
After the break, the team is ready to take on San Diego State and hopefully start a late season...
Rainbow Warriors back in action, set to host San Diego State on Saturday
Hawaii Football
Rainbow Warriors back in action, set to host San Diego State on Saturday
The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin
PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ talks UH football’s next game and the top match ups in high school sports