Hawaii patient treated for malaria following travel outside of US

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities have confirmed a patient was recently admitted to Tripler Army Medical Center with malaria and released following treatment.

The patient developed malaria symptoms following leisure travel outside of the US.

Tripler said the Hawaii State Department of Health has been notified.

Malaria is transmitted via mosquitoes and is not spread through person-to-person contact.

Given that, there are no immediate concerns for public health and safety.

The risk of malaria in the U.S. is very low, with most cases being in people who have traveled to areas where malaria spreads.

