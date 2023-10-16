HI Now Daily
Forecast: Light trade winds for a few more days with a big NW swell on the way

Trade winds will remain light for the beginning of the work week.
Trade winds will remain light for the beginning of the work week.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 3:55 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Trade winds will be light ahead of an approaching cold front through midweek, which will allow for afternoon sea breezes for sheltered leeward areas, along with cloud buildups and some pop-up showers. Trade winds should return Thursday as the weakening front comes close enough to bring showers to Kauai and perhaps Oahu, mainly for windward and mauka areas. Trades will veer from the southeast again during the upcoming weekend as a stronger cold front nears from the northwest.

First Alert Surf: We’re still tracking a potential swell that could trigger the first high surf warning of the season for north and west shores of the smaller islands, Forerunners of this swell will start to come in late Monday, building rapidly Monday night into Tuesday, with the biggest waves forecast for late Tuesday into Wednesday. Some of the swell energy will push waves into high surf advisory territory for west shores of the island of Hawaii.

