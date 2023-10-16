HI Now Daily
First Alert Forecast: Light winds will persist through Wednesday, huge swell heading into north and west shores

By Guy Hagi
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:15 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front stalling out north of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to break down the high pressure ridge to the north of the state. Lighter trade winds will allow expanded afternoon sea breezes across the island chain with a few leeward and interior showers possible in the afternoon to early evening hours. This lighter land and sea breeze wind pattern will continue through Wednesday. Trade winds will build back into the region on Thursday and Friday as a cold front approaches the islands from the north and the ridge strengthens.

A new long-period northwest swell will being to fill today, and could push surf heights above the advisory threshold along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands this afternoon. This new northwest swell is expected to build tonight and Tuesday, with surf likely reaching warning levels along north and west facing shores of most of the smaller islands Tuesday. A series of south-southwest swells will keep surf well above the October average through much of the work week.

