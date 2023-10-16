HI Now Daily
#LIVE: Experts say preliminary results of Kula ash sampling indicate high levels of dangerous toxins

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 2:18 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Department of Health and Hawaii Department of Education are holding a media release to discuss the results of preliminary, unvalidated data from ash sampling showing elevated levels of toxic substances in Maui.

Dr. Fink says they received Kula ashes on Friday from eight homes impacted by the wildfires.

Of the ash samples collected on Sept. 21, high levels of lead, cobalt, and extremely high levels of arsenic were indicated in the results.

DOH officials will address what the preliminary ash samples from Kula mean and the mitigation efforts to reduce risk.

DOE officials will also discuss what this means for schools re-opening in West Maui

The media release will include Dr. Kenneth Fink, Director of Hawaii State Department of Health and Keith Hayashi, Superintendent of Hawaii State Department of Education.

This story will be updated.

