6 hospitalized following dangerous weekend of crashes on Oahu roads

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Six people remain hospitalized on Monday following a dangerous weekend full of crashes on Oahu’s roadways.

Honolulu police say a 28-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after a hit-and-run crash in the University area on Sunday.

The victim was walking in a marked crosswalk on South King Street near Kahuna Lane around 7:30 p.m. when he was hit by a car.

Police say the driver fled the scene without helping. Officers later found the car parked nearby but the driver had already left.

At last check, the victim is in serious condition at the hospital.

Just a couple hours earlier, a 51-year-old male motorcyclist suffered critical injuries after crashing his motorcycle into a couple of parked vehicles in the Kailua area near Hamakua Drive.

HPD says the man first side swiped one parked car before rear-ending another.

He was not wearing a helmet and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities don’t believe he was intoxicated but they say speed may have played a factor.

On Saturday, another motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after an apparent road rage incident at the intersection of Nuuanu Avenue and School Street around 9:30 a.m.

Witnesses say a driver intentionally crashed into the motorcyclist causing him to fall onto the road.

Law enforcement sources said the suspect reversed then used his vehicle to plow into the bike, launching it approximately 40 feet.

Investigators said the suspect then allegedly made a U-turn in an attempt to run down the victim when he fell off the motorcycle. The suspect then drove off.

HPD has opened an attempted murder investigation.

Earlier that morning, just before 6 a.m., Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said two males — ages 25 and 60 — and a 60-year-old female were taken to the hospital in serious condition following a head-on crash in the Waialae area.

The cause of that crash remains unclear.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.