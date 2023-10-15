HI Now Daily
Woman, 30, arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing 2 women

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 9:04 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 30-year-old woman has been arrested pending an attempted murder investigation for her alleged role in a stabbing Saturday afternoon.

Honolulu EMS responded to the call in Ewa Beach around 2:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Officials say two women, ages 35 and 62, were stabbed several times.

EMS officials transported the two women to a nearby hospital for treatment.

At last check, they were in serious condition.

The suspect has been arrested again and charged with attempted murder pending investigation.

This story may be updated.

