HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Traditional Hawaiian blessing ceremony in preparation for Red Hill Defueling

Traditional Hawaiian blessing in preparation for Red Hill Defueling
Traditional Hawaiian blessing in preparation for Red Hill Defueling(No courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 2:50 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A traditional Hawaiian blessing happened at Pearl Harbor in preparation for the defueling of Red Hill starting Monday.

Joint Task Force officials say 104 million gallons will be removed from the Underground tanks.

Native Hawaiian advocates say Saturday’s blessing put differences aside to accomplish the common goal.

“There are politics that will come to either bring us together or divide us; however, today’s defueling was about humanity’s reliance upon water,” Native Hawaiian Community Activist Kumu Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu said.

“The prayers offered today invoke blessing upon the system that it will function invoke health and wellness for any and all who were affected by the tainted water and the invocation of brighter futures for our next generations that will drink the water that will be available to them.”

Defueling operations are expected to be finished by January 2024.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor and Vincent Parengit
Hawaii brothers on a road trip in Arizona were shot when they stopped at a gas station
The Hilo native spent part of the summer volunteering with the Hope Services Street Medicine...
He’s breaking barriers for Micronesians in Hawaii — and giving back along the way
Crews prepare to begin "unpacking" phase of a massive Red Hill defueling effort on Thursday.
Governor, military seek to reassure public ahead of historic project to empty fuel from Red Hill
In a big step toward recovery for Lahaina. the Maui County Council has approved a plan for...
In major step forward, council approves plan for clearing fire-ravaged properties in Lahaina
FILE - The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are...
911 calls from deadly Lahaina wildfire show residents’ terror and panic in a desperate bid to escape

Latest News

Waialua ag land is going up for sale with the hopes local farmers will take on ownership.
Local farmers will get another chance to own Wahiawa ag lots in phase 2 of project
UH Manoa students and faculty join community members to raise awareness of alleged injustices...
UH Manoa group works to bring context to plight of Palestinians amid Hamas-Israel war
Mosquito ‘birth control’ project that could save Hawaiian honeycreepers is moving forward
Mosquito ‘birth control’ project that could save Hawaiian honeycreeper is moving forward
Crews prepare to begin "unpacking" phase of a massive Red Hill defueling effort on Thursday.
Governor, military seek to reassure public ahead of historic project to empty fuel from Red Hill