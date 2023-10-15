Traditional Hawaiian blessing ceremony in preparation for Red Hill Defueling

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A traditional Hawaiian blessing happened at Pearl Harbor in preparation for the defueling of Red Hill starting Monday.

Joint Task Force officials say 104 million gallons will be removed from the Underground tanks.

Native Hawaiian advocates say Saturday’s blessing put differences aside to accomplish the common goal.

“There are politics that will come to either bring us together or divide us; however, today’s defueling was about humanity’s reliance upon water,” Native Hawaiian Community Activist Kumu Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu said.

“The prayers offered today invoke blessing upon the system that it will function invoke health and wellness for any and all who were affected by the tainted water and the invocation of brighter futures for our next generations that will drink the water that will be available to them.”

Defueling operations are expected to be finished by January 2024.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.