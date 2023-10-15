HI Now Daily
Musical documentary on Korean immigrants in Hawaii to premiere at HIFF

This year marks 120 years since the first Korean immigrants arrived in Hawaii
By Annalisa Burgos and Lili Hurd
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 11:28 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This year marks the 120th anniversary of the arrival of the first Korean immigrants in Hawaii, and a new musical documentary being screened at the Hawaii International Film Festival this Thursday commemorates their journey and survival.

Jinyoung Lee Won, director and producer of “Songs of Love” from Hawaii, and Hawaii Symphony Orchestra concertmaster Ignace “Iggy” Jang, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to give us a sneak peek.

Other musicians featured in the film are Keola Beamer, Richard Yongjae O’Neill and Chee Lee.

“I received so much from our ancestors and I wanted to share with others through music and I believe we can reach larger audience.. music can really connect people through the language and I wanted inspire people Korean and non-Korean,” Won said.

Korean culture is hugely popular among Americans, and Won says she wants to remind people that it didn’t happen overnight.

“K pops and K dramas are so popular but it didn’t just happen, it happen so fast and I just wanted to share this wonderful story that we received from our ancestors especially toward the future generations,” Won said.

Jang is a well-known violinist who serves as a Hawaii Symphony Orchestra concertmaster and music lecturer at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. He said he wants the music to bring connection between everyone in Hawaii.

“The struggle of finding and filming your own identity whether it’s coming as an Korean like myself or even as a Hawaiian it connects everything together. The songs are very timeless and universal and they carry both sadness and hope,” he said.

The series starts off exploring 120 years of Korean immigrant history, then goes into the history of the picture brides coming to Hawaii and finally Koreans’ journey to adapting on the island.

In total, the documentary runs 53 minutes with English and Korean versions available to the public.

The film premieres at the Hawaii International Film Festival at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, at Consolidated Theatres in Kahala.

For tickets, visit hiff.org/events/songsoflove.

HNN also has a new series “Focus on Korea” highlighting the strong history and relationships between Korea and Hawaii. That airs every Thursday at 5 p.m. on KGMB, KHNL and online.

