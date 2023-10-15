Hawaii International Film Festival is back with many feature films made in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Calling all film lovers, HIFF is back!

The 43rd Hawaii International Film Festival, presented by Halekulani, hits the shores Oct. 12-22 on Oahu and through Nov. 5 for the Neighbor Islands.

The festival will feature 186 films, from full-length features to shorts, action-oriented, dramatic, and documentary.

HIFF will include global films, exclusive premieres, filmmaker panels, and networking events.

The festival started as a project of the East-West Center, an educational and research institution located at the University of Hawaii Manoa Campus.

HIFF has become a premiere cinematic event in the Pacific and annually attracts more than 50,000 film enthusiasts worldwide.

Feature documentaries made in Hawaii to look out for are “Island Cowgirls + The Ilima Lady,” “Made in Hawaii Short Stories,” “Reel Wahine of Hawaii,” and many more.

“Hometown Heroes,” directed by Kolby Akamu Moser and Nainoa Langer, is this year’s edition of “The State of 808 Indie Filmmaking,” focusing on two projects, Makawalu and Merve and the Miracles.

Makawalu is a testament to the filmmaking and storytelling power of the Kanaka Maoli.

HIFF annually presents a series of prizes for established and emerging filmmakers at its annual Awards Gala.

