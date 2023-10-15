Forecast: Light winds for the next few days, with a big northwest swell on the horizon

A pattern of afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes wlll continue over the islands as the trade winds have eased. There could be some afternoon clouds and pop-up showers, especially for leeward and interior areas.

The light winds are ahead of an approaching cold front that will weaken as it gets closer. What’s left of the front will increase showers for Kauai and maybe Oahu around the Thursday - Friday time period, with a return of the trades. Winds are expected to veer from the southeast next weekend as a stronger front moves in.

In surf, we have a First Alert for the first high surf warning event of the winter surf season knocking on our door, with a swell generated by Typhoon Bolaven in the western North Pacific forecast to begin building late Monday. A high surf warning will be possible or north and west shores from Kauai to Maui late Tuesday into Wednesday, with a high surf advisory possible for west shores of the island of Hawaii.

For other shorelines, south shores will be near average, with small to no waves for east shores due to the lack of trade winds.

