Downtown businesses expect loss in revenue following cancellation of major Halloween event

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of Downtown Honolulu’s biggest events of the year will not happen due to a permitting issue, and many bar owners say it will cause a major drop in revenue.

Businesses in the Downtown area tell HNN Hallowbaloo that Halloween night can represent anywhere from 10 to 30% of their income for October.

“I was just really disappointed. We’ve been depending on this month. Making a lot of money, having a lot of people come out,” said Jasmine Mancos with Proof Bar.

According to Mancos, the Halloween event in Chinatown, which closes off portions of Hotel Street and brings live music and costumes, is their biggest revenue generator of the year.

“About 25 percent of our monthly sales are just this night. For months since the summertime, we’ve been planning for it.”

Even business like Murphy’s Bar and Grill off Nimitz Highway gets a boost from the festivities in their October books.

“Probably 5 to 10 percent, and it’s just foot traffic and people coming in and having drinks,” said Don Murphy with the bar.

The Office of Mayor Rick Blangiardi tells us there was an issue with the permit, saying in a statement quote:

“The City objected to the sale and consumption of alcohol on all of the public streets within the multi-block Chinatown area, which is what the organizers initially requested, but if the organizers had submitted their documentation on time, along with a plan that was agreed upon by both parties, the permit would have been granted.”

In a Facebook post, organizers said they would do everything they can to return to Chinatown next year, and if they’re unable to get permits, they’ll move the event to a different area.

Business owners in the area say although Hallowbaloo is not being held this year, Chinatown and the downtown area are still open, and they are asking the public to come and support local businesses on Halloween Night.

