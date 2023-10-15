HI Now Daily
Bagels with a purpose: Shop supports LGBTQ community and victims in Israel-Hamas war

Tali’s Bagels & Schmear serves authentic New York bagels in Hawaii
By Annalisa Burgos and Lili Hurd
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 11:02 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A New-York style bagel shop in Kakaako is bringing authentic Jewish comfort food to Hawaii, and raising funds for victims of the Israel-Hamas war.

Talia Bongolan-Schwartz, co-owner of Tali’s Bagels & Schmear, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about her wide range of homemade bagels, spreads, collaborations and fundraisers.

Schmear is the Yiddish word for spread or butter and is made in house using fresh ingredients. All of the bagels are vegan free.

Bongolan-Schwartz also talked about Honolulu Pride Month and supporting LGBTQ-owned businesses. The Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival takes place on Oct. 21st.

Tali’s Bagels & Schmear is hosting a fundraiser with The Surfer’s Wife, another Israeli-owned business, to create a special “Fawaffle Bagel,” made with a curry falafel waffle, hummus, pickled cucumbers and pickled cabbage.

“We all have friends and family that are on the ground right now who need our help so we appreciate the local community here who has been extremely supportive and sending their love and money to helping the people,” Schwartz said.

Tali’s is also raising funds with Drink Gazoz, another local Israeli business that makes fresh fruit juices.

All proceeds will go to the victims and families of those attacked in Israel last weekend. The fundraiser runs today and next weekend. Separate cash donations are accepted as well.

Tali’s Bagels and Schmear is located on 1200 Ala Moana Blvd in Ward Village, and is open from Wednesday through Sunday from 6 a.m.-2 p.m.

For more information, visit talisbagels.com.

