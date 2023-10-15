HI Now Daily
3 teens hospitalized following Cleveland shooting

Three teenagers have been hospitalized after a shooting in Cleveland.
Three teenagers have been hospitalized after a shooting in Cleveland.
By Alec Sapolin and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:06 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Three teens are in the hospital following a shooting in Cleveland on Sunday, WOIO reports.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz said the shooting occurred around 12:53 a.m. in the 5600 block of Hamlet Avenue, in the city’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood.

Diaz said the three teens, two 17-year-old boys and a 17-year-old girl, were transported to a local hospital.

Their current conditions are unknown.

