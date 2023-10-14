HI Now Daily
Sunshine with afternoon interior and leeward showers; Bigger surf on the horizon

By Billy V
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:15 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Trade winds will continue to weaken today. Land and sea breezes pattern will become the dominate pattern for the next several days. Expect clouds and showers building over select leeward and interior areas each afternoon then clearing overnight and in the early morning hours. Some windward areas may still see limited clouds and showers, especially overnight and in the early morning hours. A shallow band of moisture will increase clouds and showers on Kauai today and spread to Oahu tonight and possibly Maui County Sunday. Expect slightly drier conditions Monday through mid-week with possible rain on Thursday

WAVES: A series of North Pacific swells are due this week, likely leading to the first High Surf Warning event of the season. NNW swell will be reinforced by the arrival of another NNW swell late this afternoon for the north shore tonight into Monday. West facing portions of the Big Island could see High Surf Advisory surf Monday night into Wednesday. A larger, long-period NW swell will build rapidly Monday night and Tuesday, and will likely produce High Surf Warning conditions for north and west facing shores from Kauai to Maui late Tuesday and Wednesday. In spite of the lighter winds, a Small Craft Advisory will likely be needed for seas in excess of 10 ft. Along south facing shores, a series of SSW swells will keep surf around October average through much of the week

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST with Guy Hagi and team. Meteorologist Drew Davis will have your updates in the midday and early evenings and then Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m; then at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Hawaii News Now. Also on weekend mornings with Billy V & weekend nights with Ben Gutierrez.

