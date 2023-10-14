HI Now Daily
Rainbow Warriors back in action, set to host San Diego State on Saturday

Hawaii Football
Hawaii Football(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:32 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sitting at a 2-4 record, the vibes among the University of Hawaii football team is still high.

After the break, the team is ready to take on San Diego State and hopefully start a late season push to the post season.

“Everything is still right in front of us, you know.”

The ‘Bows took advantage of the extra week off to fine tune both sides of the ball ahead of their game with the Aztecs.

However, there was still a sense of anticipation throughout the locker room.

“We was ready to play, you know,” UH running back Tylan Hines said. “A week, it felt pretty long, so everybody was really fired up to go for this week.”

Despite the excitement to return to play, head coach Timmy Chang wants his squad to harness that energy come Saturday.

“they want to do well, that’s the most important thing that I look at is that they want to be better, they was to do well,” Timmy Chang said. “That’s them coming to work every day and they’ve been doing that and so I’m very pleased with what they’re doing and I can’t wait to watch them compete again this Saturday.”

SDSU also sits at 2-4 on the season, however UH isn’t overlooking them, especially when the offense has stumbled out of the gates for majority of the season, something the team wants to change.

“Getting started in the first half the last three games hasn’t hasn’t been good, Chang said. “Then you watch the games and you’re just plays and inches, feet yards away, a leverage away from really cracking some really good plays.”

Although UH’s record doesn’t reflect a bowl season invitation, they still have high hopes for the rest of the 2023 slate.

“We still can go to the Mountain West Championship, we still can be eligible for a bowl game, you know, we just got to win out,” UH defensive back Peter Manuma said. “So it’s just us finishing, like I said, just staying together and finishing.”

Kick off at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex is set for 5:00 p.m. Hawaii time on the CBS Sports Network.

