HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Police officer runs Chicago Marathon while wearing full uniform, 30-pounds of tactical gear

Chicago Police Officer James Mendoza ran a marathon, all 26.2 miles, in 30 pounds of tactical gear. (Source: WLS, X-SUSAN ALEGRIA, @SOUTHERNCROSSGALLERIES, COURTESY: DEAN J. TATOOLES, CHICAGO POLICE MEMORIAL FOUNDATIONBANK OF AMERICA, CNN)
By Christian Piekos, WLS
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:31 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - Running the Chicago Marathon is a major feat that requires months of training.

But how about running those 26.2 miles with 30 pounds of tactical gear?

That’s exactly what Chicago Police Officer James Mendoza did to raise money for his brothers and sisters in blue.

Nearly 50,000 runners from around the world took over city streets last weekend for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Chicago attorney and adventure photographer Dean Tatooles spotted Mendoza in the midst of all the runners while he was taking photographs.

“I was like this a guy is a beast,” Tatooles said.

According to Tatooles, he even gave Mendoza a little pep talk as he trotted by.

“I ran up next to him and gave him a pat on the back,” Tatooles said.

Officer Mendoza didn’t want to talk about his incredible feat on camera,

But the police department said Mendoza served in the Navy and is an avid runner. He completed the marathon to support the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation which financially supports the families of fallen officers.

Mendoza also ran to highlight Chicago’s first responders.

Phil Cline with the foundation said Mendoza and 80 others running the marathon helped raise more than $160,000 for the nonprofit.

“You’ve got to keep moving forward. He showed us that not only can you do that on the street as a policeman, but he did it as an athlete,” Cline said.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor and Vincent Parengit
Hawaii brothers on a road trip in Arizona were shot when they stopped at a gas station
The Hilo native spent part of the summer volunteering with the Hope Services Street Medicine...
He’s breaking barriers for Micronesians in Hawaii — and giving back along the way
Crews prepare to begin "unpacking" phase of a massive Red Hill defueling effort on Thursday.
Governor, military seek to reassure public ahead of historic project to empty fuel from Red Hill
In a big step toward recovery for Lahaina. the Maui County Council has approved a plan for...
In major step forward, council approves plan for clearing fire-ravaged properties in Lahaina
FILE - The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are...
911 calls from deadly Lahaina wildfire show residents’ terror and panic in a desperate bid to escape

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal...
In first call with Palestinian president Abbas, Biden discusses support for humanitarian aid to Gaza
A young girl requested that her nanny read a coffee machine manual to her for a bedtime story.
Young girl requests nanny read coffee machine manual for bedtime story
A North Shore homeowner faces a $937,000 fine for what the state calls illegal erosion control...
On Oahu’s North Shore, big fines are proposed for illegal erosion control measures
A young girl requested that her nanny read a coffee machine manual to her for a bedtime story....
Young girl requests nanny read coffee machine manual for bedtime story
Police arrest Hawaii Island man after allegedly shooting woman with an arrow
Police arrest Hawaii Island man after allegedly shooting woman with an arrow