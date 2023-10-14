Police arrest Hawaii Island man after allegedly shooting woman with an arrow
WAIMEA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police arrested a man accused of allegedly shooting a woman with an arrow at a Waimea beach parking lot last month.
Officials say Gimmy Ventura was arrested Wednesday. The incident took place at the Hapuna Beach parking lot.
Police say the victim suffered a 5-inch cut to her left arm.
Authorities say the DNA analysis of the arrow matched Ventura’s DNA.
When officers arrested him on Wednesday, they found a crossbow, arrows in his car, and more arrows in his bedroom.
A judge granted Ventura supervised release Friday, but he must remain away from the victim and Hapuna and undergo a mental health exam.
