Police arrest Hawaii Island man after allegedly shooting woman with an arrow

WAIMEA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police arrested a man accused of allegedly shooting a woman with an arrow at a Waimea beach parking lot last month.

Officials say Gimmy Ventura was arrested Wednesday. The incident took place at the Hapuna Beach parking lot.

Police say the victim suffered a 5-inch cut to her left arm.

Authorities say the DNA analysis of the arrow matched Ventura’s DNA.

When officers arrested him on Wednesday, they found a crossbow, arrows in his car, and more arrows in his bedroom.

A judge granted Ventura supervised release Friday, but he must remain away from the victim and Hapuna and undergo a mental health exam.

This is a developing story.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.