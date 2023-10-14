HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

HIFF film ‘Where is the Lie?’ tackles catfishing, transgender rights

Filipino film "Where is the Lie?" tackles the issue of catfishing — when someone creates a...
Filipino film "Where is the Lie?" tackles the issue of catfishing — when someone creates a false identity to lure people into relationships online.(Where is the Lie)
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:26 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A film from the Philippines being screened at the Hawaii International Film Festival on Monday tackles the issue of catfishing, the act of creating a false identity to lure people into relationships online.

“Where is the Lie?” follows the real-life catfishing incident of a trans woman on a dating app during the pandemic lockdown — a story that captivated netizens in the Philippines. Director Quark Henares explained why the film has resonated with audiences across the world.

“I think the root of it, the very core of it is insecurity and betrayal and giving your trust to someone is a very, very old tale right?” he said. “I think that’s kind of what really attracted people and kind of like triggered something in a lot of audiences.”

He said especially during the pandemic, right they could say they were a little bit more vulnerable especially when they’re stuck at home and looking for love still and connection. I guess what what do you want people to take away after they watch this?

“It’s really about people looking for love, right, at the end of the day, and loneliness and like how in this age of social media and chat groups and you’re just being surrounded by content 24/7 It might actually be alienating, right? You kind of lose your sense of self,” he said.

When asked what advice he would give to young filmmakers, he says to just start filming, even if it’s just on a smartphone.

“I guess the last five years has really been an opening up in Hollywood for diversification for new voices, more than ever before, right for for different races, different gender identities, and etc. It’s very, it’s very, very inspiring. And it’s a good thing. The gatekeeping is so much less than before. So if people want to hear your stories, Just be true to yourself and your community also,” Henares said.

“Where is the Lie?” is being screened on Oct. 16 at 8:30 p.m. at the Consolidated Theaters in Kahala, The director will host a Q&A after the screening.

For tickets, visit hiff.org/events/whereisthelie.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor and Vincent Parengit
Hawaii brothers on a road trip in Arizona were shot when they stopped at a gas station
The Hilo native spent part of the summer volunteering with the Hope Services Street Medicine...
He’s breaking barriers for Micronesians in Hawaii — and giving back along the way
Crews prepare to begin "unpacking" phase of a massive Red Hill defueling effort on Thursday.
Governor, military seek to reassure public ahead of historic project to empty fuel from Red Hill
FILE - The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are...
911 calls from deadly Lahaina wildfire show residents’ terror and panic in a desperate bid to escape
In a big step toward recovery for Lahaina. the Maui County Council has approved a plan for...
In major step forward, council approves plan for clearing fire-ravaged properties in Lahaina

Latest News

All proceeds made from this event will benefit the Maui Food Bank. It's happening Sunday, Oct....
Tiki's Grill & Bar is celebrating 21 years in a special way while giving back to the community
The state initially planned to open the ramp in about two months.
Mala Wharf reopening to boaters this weekend but fishing remains prohibited
Billy V has the latest entertainment news from Nicole Scherzinger, Thunderstorm Artis, Karlee...
Entertainment News: Hawaii artists making their mark - musically and cinematically
No injuries were reported.
HFD investigating overnight single-story house fire in Kalihi