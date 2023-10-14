HIFF film ‘Where is the Lie?’ tackles catfishing, transgender rights

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A film from the Philippines being screened at the Hawaii International Film Festival on Monday tackles the issue of catfishing, the act of creating a false identity to lure people into relationships online.

“Where is the Lie?” follows the real-life catfishing incident of a trans woman on a dating app during the pandemic lockdown — a story that captivated netizens in the Philippines. Director Quark Henares explained why the film has resonated with audiences across the world.

“I think the root of it, the very core of it is insecurity and betrayal and giving your trust to someone is a very, very old tale right?” he said. “I think that’s kind of what really attracted people and kind of like triggered something in a lot of audiences.”

He said especially during the pandemic, right they could say they were a little bit more vulnerable especially when they’re stuck at home and looking for love still and connection. I guess what what do you want people to take away after they watch this?

“It’s really about people looking for love, right, at the end of the day, and loneliness and like how in this age of social media and chat groups and you’re just being surrounded by content 24/7 It might actually be alienating, right? You kind of lose your sense of self,” he said.

When asked what advice he would give to young filmmakers, he says to just start filming, even if it’s just on a smartphone.

“I guess the last five years has really been an opening up in Hollywood for diversification for new voices, more than ever before, right for for different races, different gender identities, and etc. It’s very, it’s very, very inspiring. And it’s a good thing. The gatekeeping is so much less than before. So if people want to hear your stories, Just be true to yourself and your community also,” Henares said.

“Where is the Lie?” is being screened on Oct. 16 at 8:30 p.m. at the Consolidated Theaters in Kahala, The director will host a Q&A after the screening.

For tickets, visit hiff.org/events/whereisthelie.

