Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Tasty Kreyol’s Haitian cuisine

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Caribbean island of Haiti was the first independent African and Latin American country when it gained independence from France in 1804.

Haitian food is a mixture of African, French and Spanish influences, so in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Gedeon and Fabiola Germeille, co-owners of Tasty Kreyol, a Haitian food truck, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to give us a taste.

Dishes include plantains, tender pork, steak sandwiches, crab legs, snapper and Yuca Magnioc.

The Germeilles moved to Hawaii in 2015 and started their family operated business, which has won numerous foodie awards.

The food truck is located at the Residence Inn in Kapolei from Tuesday through Friday and caters events throughout Oahu.

For more information, visit tastykreyol.com.

Tasty Kreyol is one of the vendors at the Hispanic Heritage Month Festival and Health Fair this weekend, produced by Nancy Ortiz of Latin American productions.

The event runs from 12-7 p.m. at West Oahu Veterans Center in Ewa Beach.

