HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Tasty Kreyol’s Haitian cuisine

Haiti is an island in the Caribbean and was the first independent Black and Latin American nation after gaining independence from France
By Annalisa Burgos and Lili Hurd
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:57 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Caribbean island of Haiti was the first independent African and Latin American country when it gained independence from France in 1804.

Haitian food is a mixture of African, French and Spanish influences, so in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Gedeon and Fabiola Germeille, co-owners of Tasty Kreyol, a Haitian food truck, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to give us a taste.

Dishes include plantains, tender pork, steak sandwiches, crab legs, snapper and Yuca Magnioc.

The Germeilles moved to Hawaii in 2015 and started their family operated business, which has won numerous foodie awards.

The food truck is located at the Residence Inn in Kapolei from Tuesday through Friday and caters events throughout Oahu.

For more information, visit tastykreyol.com.

Tasty Kreyol is one of the vendors at the Hispanic Heritage Month Festival and Health Fair this weekend, produced by Nancy Ortiz of Latin American productions.

The event runs from 12-7 p.m. at West Oahu Veterans Center in Ewa Beach.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor and Vincent Parengit
Hawaii brothers on a road trip in Arizona were shot when they stopped at a gas station
The Hilo native spent part of the summer volunteering with the Hope Services Street Medicine...
He’s breaking barriers for Micronesians in Hawaii — and giving back along the way
Crews prepare to begin "unpacking" phase of a massive Red Hill defueling effort on Thursday.
Governor, military seek to reassure public ahead of historic project to empty fuel from Red Hill
In a big step toward recovery for Lahaina. the Maui County Council has approved a plan for...
In major step forward, council approves plan for clearing fire-ravaged properties in Lahaina
FILE - The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are...
911 calls from deadly Lahaina wildfire show residents’ terror and panic in a desperate bid to escape

Latest News

Filipino film "Where is the Lie?" tackles the issue of catfishing — when someone creates a...
HIFF film ‘Where is the Lie?’ tackles catfishing, transgender rights
A North Shore homeowner faces a $937,000 fine for what the state calls illegal erosion control...
On Oahu’s North Shore, big fines are proposed for illegal erosion control measures
Waves have been rising on Oahu’s North Shore, with one of the largest early-season swells...
On Oahu’s North Shore, big fines are proposed for illegal erosion control measures
State, federal, and military leaders are reassuring the publiC they have a safe plan to start...
Red Hill Joint Task Force reassures public they have safe plan for fuel removal