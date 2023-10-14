HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Bigger Waves, lots of sun with possible leeward and interior pop-up showers

Possible Advisory and Warning size waves starting late Tuesday
Waves will get bigger with a swell currently working thru the islands and a bigger swell coming...
Waves will get bigger with a swell currently working thru the islands and a bigger swell coming up late Tuesday into Wednesday(weather)
By Billy V
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gentle to locally breezy trade winds will continue to weaken today. Land and sea breezes pattern will become the dominate pattern for the next several days. Expect clouds and showers building over select leeward and interior areas each afternoon then clearing overnight and in the early morning hours. A shallow band of moisture will increase clouds and showers on Kauai today and spread to Oahu tonight and possibly Maui County Sunday. Expect slightly drier conditions Monday through mid-week.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

WAVES: A series of North Pacific swells are due this week, likely leading to the first High Surf Warning event of the season. NNW swell will be reinforced by the arrival of another NNW swell late this afternoon for the north shore tonight into Monday. West facing portions of Hawaii Island could see High Surf Advisory surf Monday night into Wednesday. A larger NW swell will build Monday night and Tuesday, and likely produce High Surf Warning conditions for north and west shores from Kauai to Maui late Tuesday and Wednesday. In spite of the lighter winds, a Small Craft Advisory will likely be needed for seas in excess of 10 ft.Along south facing shores, a series of SSW swells will keep surf around October average through much of the week

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor and Vincent Parengit
Hawaii brothers on a road trip in Arizona were shot when they stopped at a gas station
The Hilo native spent part of the summer volunteering with the Hope Services Street Medicine...
He’s breaking barriers for Micronesians in Hawaii — and giving back along the way
Crews prepare to begin "unpacking" phase of a massive Red Hill defueling effort on Thursday.
Governor, military seek to reassure public ahead of historic project to empty fuel from Red Hill
FILE - The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are...
911 calls from deadly Lahaina wildfire show residents’ terror and panic in a desperate bid to escape
In a big step toward recovery for Lahaina. the Maui County Council has approved a plan for...
In major step forward, council approves plan for clearing fire-ravaged properties in Lahaina

Latest News

Filipino film "Where is the Lie?" tackles the issue of catfishing — when someone creates a...
HIFF film ‘Where is the Lie?’ tackles catfishing, transgender rights
A film from the Philippines being screened at the Hawaii International Film Festival on Monday
HIFF film ‘Where is the Lie?’ tackles catfishing, transgender rights
Megan Kamalei Kakimoto is a Japanese and Kanaka Maoli writer from Honolulu, Hawaii.
National Best Selling author joins us to discuss new book 'Every Drop is a Man's Nightmare'
All proceeds made from this event will benefit the Maui Food Bank. It's happening Sunday, Oct....
Tiki's Grill & Bar is celebrating 21 years in a special way while giving back to the community