World’s top athletes gear up in Kona to compete in grueling Ironman championship

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just over 2,000 of the globe’s top endurance athletes are in Kona this week for the Ironman World Championship.

This year is the first for a new format with only one day of racing as the men had their event in September in France.

This Saturday, the women now have the stage and are seeking victories that go beyond sports.

“People from all over the world come to Kona to have this opportunity to cross the finish line on Alii Drive,” said Ironman World Championship Events Senior Vice President Diana Bertsch.

For over 40 years, Kailua-Kona has been the epicenter of one of sport’s most grueling tests and this year’s edition of the Ironman features competitors from over 70 countries — enduring a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike ride and a full marathon.

“It comes down to grit and determination,” said Ironman triathlete Sarah Crowley. “Anything can happen in this heat and the conditions of the day and the level of competition. Wishing everyone all the best. It’s so good to be part of such a strong field.”

A field solely dominated by women as this year’s competition marks the first of a new format where the men and women’s events are split in two different locations.

Ironman organizers say the event typically brings an economic impact of $159 million. That’s a number that will be less with only one day of racing, but still a success for Hawaii Island’s economy.

“I know a lot of people think that our impact is only focused on the hotels and maybe the restaurants, but it’s the grocery stores, the unique gift shops, and the shops in downtown Kona and along the coast, that may suffer sometimes during those slow times,” Bertsch explained.

As if the race wasn’t difficult enough, competitors also see this as an opportunity to bring awareness to an ongoing fight — gender inequities in compensation and benefits.

“We have an equity problem in this sport,” said Ironman reigning world champion Chelsea Sodaro. “As we know, there are way more men competing than there are women and I don’t think that’s because women don’t want to compete. I think it’s because they don’t have access to all the things they need in order to participate in this beautiful sport and that’s something we really need to work on.”

The race begins Saturday morning at Kailua Bay with the finish line along Alii Drive.

Next year, the men’s race will be held in Kona, while the women compete in France.

