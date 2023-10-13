HI Now Daily
Warning signs posted after multiple ‘aggressive’ tiger sharks spotted off Electric Beach

Shark warning signs were posted after an aggressive shark was spotted at 7 p.m. Sunday
Shark warning signs were posted after an aggressive shark was spotted at 7 p.m. Sunday (Image: Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services/Facebook)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:59 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Ocean Safety is advising beachgoers to remain vigilant after lifeguards confirmed there are multiple “aggressive” tiger sharks at Electric Beach on Friday.

Officials said multiple eight-to-ten feet aggressive tiger sharks are approximately 150 yards offshore swarming a bait ball at Kahe Point.

Warning signs have been posted throughout the beach.

Ocean Safety is reminding the public to check in with lifeguards for the latest ocean conditions and to call 911 for any emergencies.

